Sellersburg scores its largest-ever meth bust

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Police seized about three pounds of drugs and 17 guns Saturday in Sellerburg's biggest meth bust ever.

According to WAVE 3 News' news-gathering partners at the News and Tribune, two people were arrested and one was admitted to a hospital for a possible overdose after Sellersburg police officers responded to shots fired at the Quality Inn & Suites.

None of the suspects are from Clark or Floyd counties, and Chief Russ Whelan said he wants to know whether the methamphetamine came from the area.

"Talking to [Clark County Chief Prosecutor] Jeremy Mull, a prosecutor who's been here for a long time ... he said he can't remember any time right off hand ... of a larger amount of meth that he has seen here in Clark," Whelan said.

When police arrived at the motel around 12:30 a.m., they discovered a few people arguing in the parking lot. A woman had fired a gun inside a motel room but didn't shoot anyone, Whelan said. Police then found meth and a gun inside the room.

One person, who owned the three cars driven by the suspects, wouldn't consent to a search. Police obtained a warrant for one of the cars, where they found roughly 3 pounds of meth, more than a dozen guns, a large amount of ammunition and paraphernalia.

Whelan said the Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives want to try the case in federal court.

The police chief wouldn't reveal the names of the suspects yet. One suspect has bonded out of jail and one is still booked in on a warrant from Madison County.

