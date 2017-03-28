2 more former Explorers join civil lawsuit, alleging sexual abuse by LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two more former members of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorer Program have joined a civil lawsuit, claiming they were victims of sexual impropriety while participants in the program. That brings the total number of plaintiffs to three.

Sources said one of the alleged victims who has joined the suit made similar accusations to the original victim, who claims he had sex with an LMPD officer while a teenage Explorer. The third victim said she received sexually explicit texts in and propositions in 2013 while in the program, which is designed for young men and women, ages 14 to 19, who are interested in a career in law enforcement. Several Metro Council members recently expressed concern that the police department did not pursue a more aggressive investigation after those texts were sent in 2013.

Mayor Greg Fischer suspended the Explorer program earlier this month while allegations of sexual abuse within the program are addressed in court.

The victims' attorney, David Yates, said the addition of more plaintiffs to the lawsuit could lead to criminal charges against LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts and former LMPD Officer Brandon Wood.



The lawsuit's original plaintiff accuses Wood and Betts of sexually abusing him while they were working as officer advisors to the Explorers.

The lawsuit names Wood, Betts, the City of Louisville; LMPD; the Explorer program's commander, Lt. Curtis Flaherty; and the Boy Scouts of America.

Yates continues to ask anyone else who may have been victimized while participating in the LMPD Youth Explorer Program to come forward and join the lawsuit.

