LIST: Which Kentucky cities have the most unfixed vehicle recall - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Which Kentucky cities have the most unfixed vehicle recalls?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vehicle history provider Carfax released data showing which Kentucky cities had the most unfixed automobile recalls in 2016. Did your hometown make the list?

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the list

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly