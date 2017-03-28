Man arrested for January hit-and-run death of pedestrian

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Scottsburg man on charges related to the January death of a pedestrian.

Lucas Petty, 23, was taken into custody March 26. He is being held at the Scott County Jail on the following charges:

Leaving the scene of an operating while intoxicated accident resulting in serious bodily injury

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

Causing death when operating while intoxicated with a schedule one or two controlled substance with defendant being at least 21 years of age

Petty is charged with hitting and killing Fred Moss, 50, of Louisville, on January 2. State police said Moss was a frequent visitor to Scottsburg.

Troopers said Moss was walking across U.S. 31 at Cherry Street in Scottsburg around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Petty. The impact knocked Moss into the opposing lane where he was hit by a second Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a Seymour, IN man.

