Pepsi truck crashes into funeral home

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. (Source: EKB)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Pike County that left a truck loaded with soft drinks in the lobby of a funeral home.

The accident happened this morning in Pikeville.

According to officials, a passenger in the four-door sedan was taken to the hospital.

No one was inside the funeral home at the time.

