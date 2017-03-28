Judge denies bond reduction for teen accused of killing Trayona - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge denies bond reduction for teen accused of killing Trayona McDowell

Troy Hurt and Jacquan Hardin appeared in court on Tuesday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News) Troy Hurt and Jacquan Hardin appeared in court on Tuesday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
Jaquan Hardin (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News) Jaquan Hardin (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
Troy Hurt (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News) Troy Hurt (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona on Nov. 9. (Source: Family photo) Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona on Nov. 9. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the teens accused of murdering a teenage mother last year has been denied a bond reduction.

Jacquan Hardin is charged in the shooting death of Trayona McDowell, 18, on November 9. McDowell was found dead inside her home at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona.

Hardin appeared in court on Tuesday, asking that his $25,000 bond be reduced and that he be released on home incarceration. That motion was denied.

Hardin's co-defendant, Troy Hurt, was also in court on Tuesday. He motioned to wait on bond request until the pretrial hearing on April 25.

Troy Hurt is the brother of Troyvonte Hurt, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in August.

