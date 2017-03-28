Judge denies bond reduction for teen accused of killing Trayona McDowell

Trayona McDowell was shot and killed in Okolona on Nov. 9. (Source: Family photo)

Troy Hurt and Jacquan Hardin appeared in court on Tuesday. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the teens accused of murdering a teenage mother last year has been denied a bond reduction.

Jacquan Hardin is charged in the shooting death of Trayona McDowell, 18, on November 9. McDowell was found dead inside her home at Cumberland Apartments in Okolona.

Hardin appeared in court on Tuesday, asking that his $25,000 bond be reduced and that he be released on home incarceration. That motion was denied.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Drive-by victim's brother indicted in murder of teen mother

+ Okolona homicide victim identified as teen mother

+ Teen held 14-year-old brother in his arms as he died

Hardin's co-defendant, Troy Hurt, was also in court on Tuesday. He motioned to wait on bond request until the pretrial hearing on April 25.

Troy Hurt is the brother of Troyvonte Hurt, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

