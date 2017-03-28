18-year-old dies after falling over waterfall - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

18-year-old dies after falling over waterfall

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The body was recovered in Clifty Falls State Park, near Hoffman Falls, after Indiana Conservation Officers were called around noon on Tuesday. (Source: Indiana DNR) The body was recovered in Clifty Falls State Park, near Hoffman Falls, after Indiana Conservation Officers were called around noon on Tuesday. (Source: Indiana DNR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A juvenile died after slipping over the edge of a steep waterfall at an Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The body of Jacob Evan Trulock, 18, was recovered in Clifty Falls State Park, near Hoffman Falls, after Indiana Conservation Officers were called around noon on Tuesday.

DNR officials said two juveniles were hiking off the designated trail when one of them slipped.

The Jefferson County, IN coroner has ruled the cause of death an accident.

