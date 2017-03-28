Bernheim Forest acquires Big Level land behind Jim Beam Distillery

CLERMONT, KY (WAVE) - Bernheim Forest is getting bigger - a lot bigger!

Bernheim has purchased 954 acres of land known at the Big Level, located behind the Jim Beam Distillery on the north side of Kentucky Highway 245.

The Big Level features a large forest, wetlands, the headwaters of three creeks and a large plateau.

“Clean air, clean water and green space are vital to a strong economy along the Bourbon Trail, not to mention the economic impact derived from the 270,000 people who visit Bernheim each year,” Bernheim Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms said.

The Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund was used for the $1.4 million purchase.

The land acquisition brings Bernheim's total acreage to 15,625.

