UPDATE: 2 dead in Anchorage shooting

Two people died in a shooting on Ridge Ct. in Anchorage. (Source: Bill Shory/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Officers are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Anchorage, according to police sources.

The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Ridge Court around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The identities of the two people who were shot and killed have not been released.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

