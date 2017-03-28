LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash in Portland

Details about what started the pursuit have not been released. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The officer was involved in a crash near the intersection of North 26th and Duncan Streets just after 8 p.m. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The LMPD officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An officer was injured in a crash during a pursuit on Tuesday night.

Details about what started the pursuit have not been released.

The officer was involved in a crash near the intersection of North 26th and Duncan Streets just after 8 p.m.

An LMPD officer was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment in serious condition.

No other information is being released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.