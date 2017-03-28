Developers, city officials break ground on SouthPointe Commons in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An $80 million development is on the way for one of the fastest growing areas in Louisville's Metro area.

Those behind the project promise new restaurants, shopping, entertainment and help with traffic in the busy area.

Ground was broke on SouthPointe Commons in Fern Creek on Tuesday. The development will be located just south of Bardstown Road and the Gene Snyder.



Neighbors who have lived on the 48 acres for decades said moving out of their homes is worth it, as long as safety improvements near Bates Elementary School is a priority.

The city, JCPS and Barrister Commercial Group have promised $600,000 worth of improvements in and around Bates Elementary.

Principal Alecia Dunn said right now, two crossing guards stand in the middle of six dangerous lanes of traffic on Bardstown Road, and she's excited for the improvements.

The changes to the traffic flow will separate car and school bus traffic.

Wingfield Road will be pushed south about 600 feet, making room for a quick lane to the Gene Snyder.

Overall, the project will provide more than 1,000 construction jobs and 560 permanent jobs.

"Outdoor dining, multitude of different restaurants, in-line shopping space, all of it in a format with tree line streets that will have linkage to pedestrian walk ways and give you a format where it's live, work, dine, shop, spend the day," Barrister Commercial Group CEO Frank Csapo said.

Neighbors have been waiting on this project for nearly 12 years.

"It's bittersweet," Martha Wilkerson, who owns a home on the property said. "It's gone on for almost ten years. We're excited to see what's going to happen to Fern Creek."

Along with safety improvements, the project will have a direct link to Bates Elementary.

"I can see field trips," Principal Alecia Dunn said. "I can see us coming and going over there. They said they're going to adopt Bates Elementary so I'm very excited."

During the next several months, land will be cleared for sewers, roads and underground utilities.

Building construction is set to begin in a few months. Barrister Commercial Group will release final designs, site plans and a list of initial tenants later this summer.

