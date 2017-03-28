BOOKMARK THIS: Papa John's 10 Miler route, road closures

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The route and road closures for the Third Leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running have been released.

Due to construction at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, the Papa John’s 10 Miler will end in the bronze parking lot in front of the University of Louisville Thornton’s Academic Center for Excellence at the Cardwalk.

The following closures are scheduled for the race:

ROUTE:

South on 3rd Street from Central Avenue to

Southern Parkway to,

Left (South) on New Cut Road to,

Right (West) into Iroquois Park at Frisbee Way at the Amphitheater Parking lot

Runners will enter the park & travel through the park clockwise

Left on Rundill Road (road that circles inside Iroquois Park.)

Exiting the Iroquois Park at New Cut Road and Southern Parkway

North on Southern Parkway to,

North on 3rd Street to,

Right (East) on Central Avenue to,

Left (North) on Floyd Street to,

Left into Papa John’s Stadium at Gate D.

SIGNAGE:

“No Stopping” 3rd Street between Winkler Avenue and Southern Parkway

“Road Closed” Taylor Boulevard and Brookline

“Road Closed” New Cut Road and Park Road

“Road Closed” Kenwood Drive and Fay Avenue

“Road Closed” 4th Street and Oakdale

“Road Closed” 3rd Street and Kenton

No on-street parking will be permitted on Third Street from Heywood Avenue to Southern Parkway from 5 a.m. until noon.

STREET CLOSURES:

6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Central Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Central Avenue from Floyd Street to Third Street (Central Station traffic only)

Third Street from Central Avenue to Southern Parkway

7 a.m. to Noon

Southern Parkway from Florence Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue

Southern Parkway from Third Street to Florence Avenue

Southern Parkway from Southern Heights Avenue to New Cut Road/Taylor Blvd.

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Floyd Street from Central Avenue to Boxley Avenue

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Taylor Blvd. from Huntoon Avenue to Southern Parkway

New Cut Road from Southern Parkway to Palatka Road

Iroquois Park (All Park Streets)

Nearly 5,500 runners and walkers are expected to participate. The race will start at 8 a.m. on April 7.

For more information, or to register for the race, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.