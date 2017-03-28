Recording studio a hit at Parkland Boys and Girls Club

The studio has been a big hit with the kids. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Parkland Boys and Girls Club showed off $50,000 in renovations on Tuesday.

The club, which provides hope and opportunity to children, serves between 80 and 100 children each day.

A grant from Lowe's paid for a new gym floor, new teen room and a music recording studio.

“Studio is a big hit,” Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana President and CEO Jennifer Helgeson said. “We've had teens that have been asking for this for quite some time. They wanna be able to not only write the lyrics, but to be able to produce music, to be able to make the beats.”



The Boys and Girls Club is partnering with AMPED to help club members bring their music to life.

