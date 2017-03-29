March 28, 2017

"One Woman Sex and the City"
LEO A LITTLE OFF CENTER PRESENTS
"One Woman Sex and the City"
"A Parody on Love, Friendship and Shoes"
Wednesday, March 29th
7:30pm
The Kentucky Center, Bomhard Theatre
501 W. Main St.
Tickets start at $30
(502) 584-7777
kentuckycenter.org/presents
Louisville Urban League
The Louisville Urban League is hosting a Career Expo
featuring job opportunities in the Hospitality Industry
Saturday, 10am-2pm
Fourth Street Live!
Bartenders, food and beverage services, hotel front desk, housekeeping, Restaurant host/hostess, wait staff, management, hotel management
(502) 585-4622
LUL.org
Urban Skilled Trade Industry training and Job placement assistance
Orientation March 30, April 6, 13, 27 at 10am
April 3 and 17 at 5:30pm
1535 West Broadway
