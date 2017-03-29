Multiple non-injury wrecks cause traffic trouble during morning rush

Traffic was backed up on I-65 near Fern Valley Road. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several non-injury accidents caused major traffic issues for drivers on Interstate 65 North headed downtown Wednesday morning.

A MetroSafe supervisor said one of the accidents happened near the fairgrounds and another was at I-65N at the Watterson Expressway.

A third wreck was spotted under the ramp to the westbound Watterson Expressway.

All of the accidents were believed to have involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.