Multiple non-injury wrecks causing traffic trouble on I-65N leading into downtown

Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation near Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation near Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported in the 12400 block of Greenbelt Highway at 9:05 a.m.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash was reported in the 12400 block of Greenbelt Highway at 9:05 a.m.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of March 22, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of March 22, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Some big names are coming to WAVE Country venues over the next several months - and not just hot musical acts.More >>
Some big names are coming to WAVE Country venues over the next several months - and not just hot musical acts.More >>
Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said Charles Bradley Smith was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder.More >>
Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said Charles Bradley Smith was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder.More >>