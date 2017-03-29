Multiple non-injury wrecks causing traffic trouble on I-65N leading into downtown

Traffic was backed up on I-65 near Fern Valley Road. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several non-injury accidents are causing major traffic issues for drivers on Interstate 65 North headed downtown.

A MetroSafe supervisor said one of the accidents is near the fairgrounds and another is at I-65N at the Watterson Expressway.

A third wreck was spotted under the ramp to the westbound Watterson Expressway.

All of the accidents are believed to involve two vehicles. No injuries have been reported.

