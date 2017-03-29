Help wanted to grant birthday wish of KY teen battling cancer

IRVINE, KY (WAVE) - An Estill County teenager who's battling cancer has a unique wish for his 16th birthday his family hopes to grant: he's asking for a mailbox full of birthday cards.

WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, reports Aaron Stamper's family has experienced its share of tragedy over the last three years.

"There's days I don't know if we can get through it or not," Aaron's mother Diane Stamper told the news station, "but we just have people pray for us."

In April 2014, Aaron was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic t-cell 2 leukemia just two days before his 13th birthday.

One year later, Aaron's 19-year-old brother Ethan died in a car crash.

"I'm dreading it very much because we need to celebrate Aaron's birthday, but at the same time, we'll be celebrating the anniversary for [Ethan's] death, too," their mother said.

Diane wants to make Aaron's 16th birthday special by granting his small request for cards.

"I just like to collect them," Aaron told WLEX. "When I get older, I want to put them in a book so I can remember them all, remember how hard things were."

His mother said each card gives Aaron the courage to keep fighting.

"It would mean a great deal to know it would bring him joy," Diane Stamper said.

Birthday cards can be sent to Aaron at his home at 2795 Pea Ridge Road, Irvine, KY 40336.

