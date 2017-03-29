Suspect arrested in New Albany double shooting

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for a double shooting that happened Monday in New Albany.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said Charles Bradley Smith was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Shellie Weesaw, 50, and Randall Ferguson, 34, were shot inside a home in the 1600 block of King Street about 6:15 p.m. Monday. Ferguson was treated at a hospital and released. Weesaw remains hospitalized. Her condition is described as stable.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD officer injured in pursuit, crash

+ 2 dead, 2 officers involved in Anchorage shooting

+ Alleged baby snatching attempt in St. Matthews

Bailey said no other suspects are being sought.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.