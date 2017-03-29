MetroSafe: Deadly crash reported on Greenbelt Highway

The car can be seen in a creek in the wooded area next to the highway. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported deadly crash on Greenbelt Highway.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the crash happened in the 12400 block of Greenbelt Highway and was reported at 9:05 a.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash could be seen from Air 3 in a creek, located in a wooded area just off the highway.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

