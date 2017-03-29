Anchorage suspects killed by police had car of murdered E'town man

The shooting in Anchorage happened in a field behind the 1500 block of Ridge Court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homicide investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead, several sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

The body of Lewis Hoskinson, 74, was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue on the south end of Elizabethtown on Tuesday night, a source with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office said. Hardin County deputies were contacted by Anchorage police after a car belonging to Hoskinson was found at the scene where a male and a female were shot to death by Anchorage officers earlier in the evening.

Two Anchorage police officers were involved in the shooting, which happened in a field behind a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Court near Anchorage Public School. The officers were not injured.

Hoskinson was killed by a large hunting knife that he owned, but investigators would not say if he was stabbed. The knife was left in the home and deputies said the home was ransacked. It was not immediately clear if anything besides the car was taken.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting per the request of the Anchorage Police Department.

The suspects' names have not been released, but sources said the man was in his 20s and the female was in her late teens. It's not clear what their connection was to Hoskinson or to the property in Anchorage where they died.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was scheduled to release additional information about this case and the LMPD officer who was critically injured in a crash during a police pursuit Tuesday night at the conclusion of an event Wednesday morning at the Big Four Bridge. His remarks have been delayed. When he does speak publicly, WAVE 3 News will provide live streaming coverage at the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP.

