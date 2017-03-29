Body found in Elizabethtown linked to deadly double shooting by Anchorage police, multiple sources say

A death investigation is underway after a body was found on Dawn Drive in Elizabethtown. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple sources have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a death investigation near Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday.

A body was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue just south of Elizabethtown Tuesday night. No other information about the death has been released.

Earlier Tuesday evening, two Anchorage police officers were were involved in a shooting in a field behind a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Court near Anchorage Public School. Two people were killed, but the officers were not injured.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting per the request of the Anchorage Police Department.

Names have not been released.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to release additional information at the end of an 11 a.m. event at the Big Four Bridge. Watch our live streaming coverage at the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP.

This story will be updated.

