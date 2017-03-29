Coroner ID's Anchorage suspects killed by police

A death investigation is underway after a body was found on Dawn Drive in Elizabethtown. (Source: Google Maps)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homicide investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead, several sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

The body of Lewis Hoskinson, 74, was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue on the south end of Elizabethtown on Tuesday night, a source with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office said. Hardin County deputies were contacted by Anchorage police after a car belonging to Hoskinson was found at the scene where Bradley Sheets, 25 and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, both of Barren County, were shot to death by Anchorage officers earlier in the evening.

Two Anchorage police officers were involved in the shooting, which happened in a field behind a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Court near Anchorage Public School. The officers were not injured.

Hoskinson was killed by a large hunting knife that he owned, but investigators would not say if he was stabbed. The knife was left in the home and deputies said the home was ransacked, however there was no forced entry into the home, just a broken window when investigators busted in. It was not immediately clear if anything besides the car was taken.

Austin Nichols, Hoskinson's neighbor described the scene in Elizabethtown on Tuesday evening.

“I mean it's close to home it literally happened less than 50 feet from where I sleep at night, so it is a little bit rattling, it's not the best feeling in the world by any means,” Nichols said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting per the request of the Anchorage Police Department.

It's not clear what Sheets and Moneyhun's connection was to Hoskinson or to the property in Anchorage where they died. Hardin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Lee believes the couple stole Hoskinson's Nissan and drove to Anchorage where the two were shot by police.

“We have additional evidence that matches up to some of things that we have learned from LMPD and Anchorage PD we don't really want to release that right now, but we're pretty confident these are our suspects in our homicide,” Lee said.

Neighbors say until more information is released, they will remain on edge.

“It could have been this one, it could have been that one, I don't know why they decided to pick that one, it's tragic,” Nichols said. “It's horrible what happened.”

Neighobrs said Hoskinson was friendly and lived alone ever since his wife passed away last year.

Hoskinson's viewing will be held at 10 Saturday morning at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. His funeral service will be at 1 Saturday afternoon. The burial service will be private.

An autopsy for both Sheets and Moneyhun will be conducted on Thursday.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was scheduled to release additional information about this case and the LMPD officer who was critically injured in a crash during a police pursuit Tuesday night at the conclusion of an event Wednesday morning at the Big Four Bridge. His remarks have been delayed. When he does speak publicly, WAVE 3 News will provide live streaming coverage at the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP.

