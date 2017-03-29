AP ranks top 100 college basketball teams of all time

UK was ranked No. 1 in the all-time top 100 college basketball poll. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Associated Press released its all-time college basketball rankings, and Kentucky is No. 1.

The AP started ranking teams in 1949, and for the purposes of configuring the all-time rankings, it awarded one point for every week a team was ranked, and two points for every week a team was ranked No. 1.

Indiana checked in at No. 6 and Louisville was ranked seventh.

Below are the top 10 rankings:

1. Kentucky

2. North Carolina

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Kansas

6. Indiana

7. Louisville

8. Arizona

9. Syracuse

10. Cincinnati

