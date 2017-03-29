AP ranks top 100 college basketball teams of all time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Associated Press released its all-time college basketball rankings, and Kentucky is No. 1.
The AP started ranking teams in 1949, and for the purposes of configuring the all-time rankings, it awarded one point for every week a team was ranked, and two points for every week a team was ranked No. 1.
Indiana checked in at No. 6 and Louisville was ranked seventh.
Below are the top 10 rankings:
1. Kentucky
2. North Carolina
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Kansas
6. Indiana
7. Louisville
8. Arizona
9. Syracuse
10. Cincinnati
>> Click here to see the top 100 teams
