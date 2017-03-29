Family of injured officer receiving support from fellow officers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Family of injured officer receiving support from fellow officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers from police departments around WAVE Country continue to pour into University of Louisville Hospital to be with the family of a Louisville Metro police officer injured in the line of duty.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was injured around 8 p.m. Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into a utility pole at N. 26th and Duncan Streets during a pursuit. LMPD has not released details about the run the officer was on and what led to the pursuit.

Several sources tell WAVE 3 News the injured officer comes from a family of police officers.

A second person was injured in the crash. Information about that person and their condition have not been released.

