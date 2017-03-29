Law-enforcement colleagues rush to hospital to show support for injured LMPD officer

The crash happened near the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police officers from departments around WAVE Country continue to pour into University of Louisville Hospital to be with the family of a Louisville Metro police officer injured in the line of duty.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was injured around 8 p.m. Tuesday after his patrol car crashed into another moving vehicle at N. 26th and Duncan streets during a pursuit. LMPD has not released details about the run the officer was on or what led to the pursuit. Details about the person he was pursuing also were unavailable.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has been to the hospital three times since the officer arrived there Tuesday night. A steady stream of officers from various divisions and agencies also have been coming to UofL Hospital, including Eric Johnson, from Supporting Heroes, and the LMPD Honor Guard.

The officer is a husband and father to two young children, one of whom was just born last month. He's also a Holy Cross graduate. WAVE 3 News spoke to his former principal and teacher, who said the officer was an outstanding student, the kind who would light up a room. The entire Holy Cross community is praying for him and his family, WAVE 3 News' Maira Ansari reported.

The River City FOP on Wednesday issued a statement about its injured comrade:

"RCFOP Lodge 614 members are solely concerned with supporting our officer (and) his family at this time," the statement read.

Several sources told WAVE 3 News the injured officer comes from a family of police officers. His father and brother are both LMPD officers.

A second person was injured in the crash. That person's name and condition have not been released.

