Law-enforcement colleagues rush to hospital to show support for injured LMPD officer

Police officers from departments around WAVE Country continue to pour into University of Louisville Hospital to be with the family of a Louisville Metro police officer injured in the line of duty.More >>
Police officers from departments around WAVE Country continue to pour into University of Louisville Hospital to be with the family of a Louisville Metro police officer injured in the line of duty.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department is further investigating a claim that someone tried to snatch a woman's baby outside a popular store, after they previously said the claim was false.More >>
The St. Matthews Police Department is further investigating a claim that someone tried to snatch a woman's baby outside a popular store, after they previously said the claim was false.More >>
The body was recovered in Clifty Falls State Park, near Hoffman Falls, after Indiana Conservation Officers were called around noon on Tuesday.More >>
The body was recovered in Clifty Falls State Park, near Hoffman Falls, after Indiana Conservation Officers were called around noon on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple sources, including the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a homicide investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday.More >>
Multiple sources, including the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), have confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a homicide investigation in Elizabethtown is connected to an officer-involved shooting in Anchorage that left two people dead on Tuesday.More >>
Jordan J. Horton, 21, was arrested just before 3 p.m. March 28 by Louisville Metro police. The robbery happened the day before in the Russell neighborhood.More >>
Jordan J. Horton, 21, was arrested just before 3 p.m. March 28 by Louisville Metro police. The robbery happened the day before in the Russell neighborhood.More >>