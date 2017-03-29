March 29, 2017

Facing Darkness
Facing Darkness is the true story of two American medical missionaries, Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol, stricken in West Africa's deadly Ebola epidemic and the miraculous fight to get them home and get them cured.
National Wheelchair Basketball Tournament
March 30 - April 2, 2017
Kentucky Expo Center, South Wing B & C
Tomorrow, games begin at 10am
Friday-Sunday, games begin at 8am
95 teams-190 games-12 courts
Individual tickets are available at the Kentucky Exposition Center
$32 for adults for all sessions or $19.00 per day
Children 11-18 will be $12 for all sessions and $10 per day
Children 10 and under are free
Parking is $8
