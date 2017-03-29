Robbery suspect arrested after fleeing police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The person believed to be involved in a robbery outside a store in the Russell neighborhood is now in custody.

Jordan J. Horton, 21, was arrested just before 3 p.m. March 28 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with one count of robbery.

Horton is accused of being the person who robbed a person at Shorty's Food Mart, 1711 W. Broadway, about 24 hours earlier.

An officer on patrol spotted a man walking on Cedar St. matching the description of the robbery suspect that had been obtained from surveillance video.

When the officer stopped Horton to talk with him, he ran. After catching Horton police found a handgun and drugs nearby.

Horton, who was also wanted on outstanding bench warrants, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

