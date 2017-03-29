Officer Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

The crash happened near the intersection of North 26th and Duncan Streets just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department died following an on-duty crash that happened during a high-speed pursuit Tuesday night.

Officer Nick Rodman was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said.

"Nick died doing what he wanted to do," Conrad said. "He died doing what he was born to do, serving this community."

Rodman was rushed to the hospital after the pursuit ended with a violent crash at the intersection of North 26th and Duncan streets just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Prior to the pursuit, Conrad said multiple calls were made about a domestic dispute that led to shots fired near the intersection of 26th and Madison streets at 7:54 p.m. A woman then called and said she had been assaulted by the father of her child.

LMPD 1st Division officers were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle. Officers spotted the suspect near 22nd and Madison streets and attempted to pull him over. Conrad said the suspect refused to pull over and led four officers on a high-speed pursuit northbound on 22nd Street into the Portland neighborhood.

Rodman was traveling westbound on Duncan Street with his lights and sirens on, attempting to make a left turn onto 26th Street when the suspect struck his cruiser, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Rodman was pulled from his vehicle, thrown into the back of another officer’s patrol car and rushed to the hospital.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, also was injured in the crash and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Several charges against the suspect are pending including murder, assault, possession of a handgun and wanton endangerment.

Rodman was a married father of two -- including a baby who was just born this year -- and a graduate of Louisville's Holy Cross High School. His father, George Rodman, and brother, Andy Rodman, both work for LMPD.

"(Rodman) is from one of our great LMPD police families," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "This is a difficult day."

A service to honor Rodman’s life has been scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Jefferson Square Park.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Fischer asked that flags be lowered to half-staff in Rodman’s honor.

Rodman’s death is the second line-of-duty death of an LMPD officer since the 2003 city-county merger.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.