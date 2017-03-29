Fire crews work to put out flames in Clarksville neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fire crews work to put out flames in Clarksville neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire was reported on Norwood Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported on Norwood Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames inside a building in Clarksville.

The fire was reported on Norwood Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the structure.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly