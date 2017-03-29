WATCH LIVE NOW: Escort of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE NOW: Escort of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Officer Nick Rodman (Source: Facebook) Officer Nick Rodman (Source: Facebook)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The Louisville Metro Police Department officer involved in a crash last night has died from his injuries. Officers from agencies around WAVE Country have gathered to escort the body of Nick Rodman to the State Medical Examiner's Office. You can watch the escort on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

