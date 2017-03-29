City of Anchorage reacts to fatal officer involved shooting

Two people died in a shooting on Ridge Ct. in Anchorage. (Source: Bill Shory/WAVE 3 News)

The shooting in Anchorage happened in a field behind the 1500 block of Ridge Court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ANCHORAGE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Anchorage are reeling after a police involved shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday evening.

Bradley Sheets, 25 and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, both of Barren County, were shot to death by Anchorage officers on Tuesday evening.

Investigators spent all day Wednesday going back over the scene. Those in Anchorage say the scene was not what they expected for a Tuesday evening.

"I pull up I'm like whoa what's going on a police officer met me at the driveway," said Unseen Fencing of Kentucky owner Berni Knight. "I just feel for the homeowners out here that it happened."

When neighbors heard Anchorage officers fire their weapons, calls to 911 flooded in, and then a city-wide alert went out.

"We just let people know our officers were alright, the situation was stabilized and there was no additional danger," said Anchorage city attorney John McGarvey.

McGarvey said the ordeal was traumatic for the officers, but they are going okay. He said neighbors have put out blue ribbons around their mailboxes in support of the officers.

"We believe one shot was fired at one of them, but thank goodness it missed him," said McGarvey.

Finding out Sheets and Moneyhun are connected to a homicide in Hardin County, makes the situation even more difficult to process for citizens of Anchorage.

Lewis Hoskinson, 74, was discovered inside a home on Dawn Avenue on the south end of Elizabethtown on Tuesday. It was later discovered that the car Sheets and Moneyhun were in belonged to Hoskinson.

Some neighbors WAVE 3 News spoke with wondered if Sheets and Moneyhun were trying to dump the car when they were spotted.

"It's a very remote corner of the city very difficult to get to," said McGarvey. "We quite frankly don't know why they were there."

