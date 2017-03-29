Man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Dr. W J Hodge Streets at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot on a sidewalk in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Dr. W J Hodge Street around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

