Police: Woman admits to selling drugs on court house steps

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was arrested after police say she was selling drugs on the steps of the Jefferson County Court House.

Tausha Meads, 38, admitted she was selling drugs on the Court House steps because she needed to pay off her dealer, the arrest report states.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD Officer Nick Rodman dies following fiery crash with suspect vehicle

+ City of Anchorage reacts to fatal officer involved shooting

+ Fire crews work to put out flames in Clarksville neighborhood

Meads admitted to selling bath salts, spice, and marijuana.

Meads is facing multiple drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.