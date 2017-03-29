Police: Woman admits to selling drugs on court house steps - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Woman admits to selling drugs on court house steps

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tausha Meads (Source: LMDC) Tausha Meads (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A woman was arrested after police say she was selling drugs on the steps of the Jefferson County Court House. 

Tausha Meads, 38, admitted she was selling drugs on the Court House steps because she needed to pay off her dealer, the arrest report states.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
LMPD Officer Nick Rodman dies following fiery crash with suspect vehicle
+ City of Anchorage reacts to fatal officer involved shooting
Fire crews work to put out flames in Clarksville neighborhood

Meads admitted to selling bath salts, spice, and marijuana. 

Meads is facing multiple drug trafficking charges. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly