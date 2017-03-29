Police on scene of shooting in Shawnne neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police on scene of shooting in Shawnne neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of North 41st and Bank streets around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

