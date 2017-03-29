1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting was reported near the intersection of North 41st and Bank streets around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man was critically injured after he was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of North 41st around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

