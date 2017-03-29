Child Abuse Prevention Month kicks off at Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rally to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month was held at the base of the Big Four Bridge on Wednesday morning.

The rally was hosted by Family and Children's Place.

According to 2015 data, nearly 23,000 children suffered physical or sexual abuse or neglect in Kentucky. Statewide, 21 children died from causes that included beatings or blunt force trauma, head injuries, drug overdoses, suffocation, medical neglect and accidents with an impaired adult at fault. Another 53 children nearly died from abuse or neglect during that period.

"What's truly frightening about child abuse, is that it continues from generation to generation," said LMPD police chief, Steve Conrad. "Researchers estimate that one third of kids who are abused will grow up to abuse their children."

In 2016, Family and Children's Place provided life changing services and support aimed at preventing and ending abuse to more than 6,000 children and family members.

