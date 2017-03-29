Leitchfield PD searching for missing teen

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

It's still unclear when Joseph W. Daugherty, 17, went missing.

Police describe Daugherty as standing between 5'8" and 5'10" tall, weighing 130 pounds, has brown eyes, sandy hair that is short on the sides and long on the top, and fair skin.

Daugherty was last seen wearing a University of Louisville hoodie, blue jeans or sweat pants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Daugherty's whereabouts is asked to contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850 or the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-0303.

