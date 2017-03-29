UPDATE: 2 shot in Park Hill neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: 2 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

