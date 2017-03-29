2 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two men were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said one of the victims was critically injured. The second victim's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

