Mayor launches 2017 Pothole Blitz

This pothole was filled during a press conference after Mayor Fischer tweeted its location using #502pothole. (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer helped launch the 2017 edition of the Pothole Blitz on Wednesday.

The Pothole Blitz is conducted annually by Metro Public Works to recover from damage caused by the multiple freeze and thaw cycles of winter. Public Works crews go through the city’s streets in a grid pattern patching potholes until all roads are covered.

Mayor Fischer noted that the number of potholes is expected to continue a decline begun last year thanks to increased investment in paving and consecutive mild winters. Potholes peaked at 171,000 in 2015 following years of deferred road maintenance and a rough winter. But they are expected to total less than 50,000 in 2017.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 18-year-old dies after falling over waterfall

+ Child Abuse Prevention Month kicks off at Big Four Bridge

+ Leitchfield PD searching for missing teen

The Mayor and Metro Council boosted spending on paving from just $2.8 million in 2014 up to $20.9 million in 2016. As a result, the number of miles paved increased from 26 in 2014 to 139 in 2016. Newly repaved roads are less susceptible to the formation of potholes.

Public Works is also adding $250,000 worth of new equipment that will help patch potholes faster and more effectively.

Citizens asked to report potholes with #502pothole hashtag on Twitter and if on the interstate they're asked to call the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 1-877-for-KYTC.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.