Engineering students take part in cardboard boat races

Students competed to see whos boat could last the longest. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Michael Flynn)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Students in Oldham County took their boat designs to the pool.

Engineering students with the Arvin Education Center tested their cardboard boats in races to see whos creation sunk the slowest.

"It was fun," said Arvin Education Center freshman Carson Strunk. "My boat didn't take on water until like halfway, and it wasn't enough to take me down."

Students researched, designed, constructed and decorated their boats themselves.

Those races took place at the Oldham County YMCA.

