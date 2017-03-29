3 shootings, 4 victims in 1 hour

Two men were shot in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One right after the other, gunfire took the city by storm Wednesday evening with three shootings in one hour.

"It makes me angry," Louisville Metro Police Department Major Raymond Harper said. "It makes the people in the community angry."

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Dr. W.J. Hodge Street. A man was shot and killed. His body was found lying in the street.

"This appears to be another senseless death that's happened in Louisville, Kentucky," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Then minutes later, another man was shot in front of a convenience store a short distance away at the intersection of 41st and Bank Streets.

The victim was shot in the chest and the back of the head, but was conscious when police arrived. He would later be listed in critical condition.

Shortly after 8 p.m. another shooting was reported at Bolling and McCloskey Avenues. It was a double shooting with two men struck by bullets during a fight while a crowd gathered around.

"I was laying in bed and then I heard the one shot and then I heard screaming," Megan Payne, who lives near the shooting, said. "And then all of a sudden like two minutes later I heard three or four more."

One of the victims died from his injuries. The other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shootings came just hours after officers learned of the death officer Nick Rodman. The officers we spoke to were mourning, but committed to keeping people safe.

"Each and every day no matter what the circumstances are or how bad the tragedy is, that's what we promised we would do when we raised our right hand and took that oath," Harper said.

The victims of the shootings were taken to University of Louisville Hospital while detectives tried to find those responsible.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

