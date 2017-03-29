Officer involved shooting suspects committed crime in Barren Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are still many questions about how Bradley James Sheets, 25, and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, wound up dead during an officer involved shooting on Tuesday.



“I'm not sure what their intent was when they pulled back there,” Anchorage Police Chief Dean Hayes said.



The shooting happened in a field behind a home in the quiet community.



“We didn't know the suspects were involved in anything, much less a murder, a suspected murder down in Elizabethtown,” Hayes said. “Maybe they thought we knew what they had done.”

Sheets’ and Moneyhun's trail started in Barren County on Monday. Police listed them as armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal suspects after stealing a truck, firearm and credit card from someone they were living with.



The stolen truck was found in Hardin County on Wednesday near 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson's home. Hoskinson was stabbed to death and Sheets and Moneyhun took off with his car.



Police said Sheets' mother dates Hoskinson's nephew. The family connection provided authorities with a link between the multi-county crimes. However, how the two ended up in Anchorage, is still in question.



“The curious thing about that particular call was it was just an abandoned vehicle,” Hayes said.



Hayes said the Anchorage homeowner who called the suspicious vehicle in did the right thing, and so did his responding officers.



“This is just a classic example of you never know who you're talking to, what their past is, what their motives are,” Hayes said. “We're very lucky to have survived that quite honestly.”



The two Anchorage police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.



Police in both Hardin and Barren counties said they have not located the stolen firearm.



