1 shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

The shooting was reported near South 38th Street and Grand Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near South 38th Street and Grand Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
There are still many questions about how Bradley James Sheets, 25, and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, wound up dead during an officer involved shooting on Tuesday.More >>
There are still many questions about how Bradley James Sheets, 25, and Destiny Moneyhun, 18, wound up dead during an officer involved shooting on Tuesday.More >>
One right after the other, gunfire took the city by storm Wednesday evening with three shootings in one hour.More >>
One right after the other, gunfire took the city by storm Wednesday evening with three shootings in one hour.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shootings were reported in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of North 41st and Bank streets around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of North 41st and Bank streets around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>