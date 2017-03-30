1 shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near South 38th Street and Grand Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

