Latest Indiana sports

PACERS-GRIZZLIES

Conley scores 36 as Grizzlies rout Pacers 110-97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers on his way to 36 points, helping the Memphis Grizzlies rout the Indiana Pacers 110-97 on Wednesday night.

Vince Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Zach Randolph finished with 17 points as Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak. Conley went 13 for 21 from the field.

Paul George led the Pacers with 22 points, Aaron Brooks, who provided an early spark from outside the arc, had 18 points, and Thaddeus Young finished with 16.

Indiana lost for the fourth time in five games.

PACERS-STUCKEY WAIVED

Pacers waive Rodney Stuckey after another injury hits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have waived backup guard Rodney Stuckey.

The move comes a day after the team announced he would miss four to six weeks with a strained left patellar tendon.

Stuckey has been plagued by injuries all season. He appeared in only 39 games, a little more than half of the Pacers' total heading into Wednesday's matchup at Memphis.

And with the Pacers still fighting to get in the playoffs, the team decided it couldn't afford to be short-handed over the final two weeks of the season.

The 6-foot-5 Stuckey averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. In three seasons with Indiana, he averaged 10.1 points and 2.6 assists.

Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird called Stuckey a good influence on the team.

BLACKHAWKS-PENGUINS

Blackhawks overwhelm short-handed Penguins 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Artemi Panarin and Richard Panik started a four-goal first period for Chicago, and the Blackhawks moved closer to locking up the Central Division title with a 5-1 victory over the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

Marcus Kruger and Marian Hossa also scored during an explosive first period as the Blackhawks moved nine points clear of second-place Minnesota with five games left in the regular season. Tanner Nero added a breakaway goal in the third. Patrick Kane picked up two assists to move past Sidney Crosby and into second place in the NHL scoring race.

Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots for Chicago, which beat the Penguins in regulation on the road for the first time since 1997.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves but received little help outside of Bryan Rust's third-period goal. The defending Stanley Cup champions saw their winless streak reach four games, and their chances to catch first-place Washington atop the Metropolitan Division took another hit.

BLUES-COYOTES

Tarasenko, Blues stay red-hot with win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund scored, Berglund added an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Blues have won 11 of 13 games and have points in 12 of those.

St. Louis' Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots. He faced only 13 in the first two periods combined, then saved a breakaway attempt by Tobias Rieder early in the third period before Alex Goligoski scored a power-play goal at 14:37.

David Perron added an empty-net goal with 19 seconds left.

The Blues moved closer to locking up a postseason berth, falling short of clinching because the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames. St. Louis beat Arizona for the 11th straight time and the third time in 11 days.

