Deadly shooting investigated in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The city's third homicide in less than six hours is under investigation in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to the area of 38th and Grand about 12:20 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. They found a male victim in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of five people were shot in four separate incidents in Louisville from just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to this incident about five-and-a-half hours later. Three of the victims died.

No one has been arrested in connection to any of the shootings. Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

