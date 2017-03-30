Breckinridge Co. Schools closing at 1 p.m. CT today due to severe storm threat

Stormy weather could hit as early as this afternoon. (Source: Raycom News Network)

HARDINSBURG, KY (WAVE) - One WAVE Country school district is dismissing early today because of the threat of strong storms today.

Breckinridge County Schools will close at 1 p.m. CT Thursday.

A message on the district's website, reads, "Due to the potential for severe weather, schools will be dismissed today at 1 p.m. central."

