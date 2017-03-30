I-71N reopens in Carroll County after tractor trailer fire

The closure was expected to last about an hour. (Source: Raycom News Network)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - Northbound Interstate 71 has reopened in Carroll County after a tractor trailer fire that shut it down Thursday morning.

State highway officials said the incident happened at the 43 mile marker.

The flatbed trailer was loaded with steel pipe. Both the tractor and the trailer were burning.

It is unknown whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident or whether anyone was injured.

