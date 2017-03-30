UPDATE: 1 lane reopens after tractor trailer fire on I-71N in Carroll County

The closure was expected to last about an hour. (Source: Raycom News Network)

CARROLLTON, KY (WAVE) - The left land of northbound Interstate 71 has reopened in Carroll County after a tractor trailer fire. The right lanes remains closed.

State highway officials said incident happened at the 43 mile marker.

The flatbed trailer is loaded with steel pipe. Both the tractor and the trailer were burning.

It is unknown whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident or whether anyone was injured.

