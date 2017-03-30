WATCH LIVE @ 10AM: Memorial service for fallen LMPD Ofc. Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A memorial service will be held Thursday morning for fallen officer Nick Rodman of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Rodman died Wednesday afternoon after a violent crash with a suspect vehicle the previous evening in the Portland neighborhood during a high-speed pursuit.

Rodman leaves a wife, a toddler and an infant born last month. His father and brother are both LMPD officers.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Ofc. Nick Rodman dies after fiery crash with suspect vehicle

Thursday's service celebrating Rodman's life and service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson Square Park.

